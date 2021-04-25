BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja |

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the 2021 mock examination earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 30, 2021 to Thursday, May 20, 2021.

JAMB’s head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said the change was due to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.

“The change, however, would not affect the Mock Examination and other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021. Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit for the mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.

“Similarly, it is necessary to inform all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise is ongoing and it is to end on 15th May, 2021.

“The Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates in trying to generate their profiles are sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word ‘NIN’, allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000. Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate,” he explained.

He also reiterated that it was necessary for a candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019.