The Chief of Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa State, Joel Joram-Fwa, has died at the age of 82.
Joram-Fwa, who died on Sunday, was a first class traditional ruler in the State.
The monarch died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, after a brief illness.
The death of the royal father was confirmed by the acting Murum Mbula, Mr Fenny Fwa.
Fwa said the late Joram-Fwa is survived by a wife and 10 children.
The deceased was a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and was one of the eight first-class monarchs in Adamawa State.