The Chief of Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa State, Joel Joram-Fwa, has died at the age of 82.

Joram-Fwa, who died on Sunday, was a first class traditional ruler in the State.

The monarch died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, after a brief illness.

The death of the royal father was confirmed by the acting Murum Mbula, Mr Fenny Fwa.

Fwa said the late Joram-Fwa is survived by a wife and 10 children.

The deceased was a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and was one of the eight first-class monarchs in Adamawa State.