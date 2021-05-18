The Kaduna State government has declared the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, alongside other Labour leaders wanted.

The state government said they are being wanted for alleged economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Wabba is in Kaduna leading NLC members on a protest since Monday against the anti-labour policies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The governor, who took to his verified Tweeter handle on Tuesday, wrote: “KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.

“Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to@MOJKaduna KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!”