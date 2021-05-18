* Insists Wabba, other labour leaders will be prosecuted

Kaduna State government, on Tuesday, disclosed that nurses disconnected oxygen from a two-day-old baby in an incubator at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna and joined the warning strike action embarked upon the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on Monday.

Consequently, it said nurses below Grade Level 14 have been dismissed from the employ of the state government for embarking on an illegal strike action.

In a statement issued by the special adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said that Ministry of Health has been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.

The statement said apart it will refer the nurses who disconnected oxygen from a baby to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution.

The state government has also directed all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to submit their attendance registers to the Head of Service while Kaduna State University should submit same to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.

Adekeye noted that salaries that could have been paid to the dismissed nurses will be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who are at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty.

The statement acknowledged doctors and some other categories of health workers that are trying to run public health facilities “but regrets that some nurses have joined the unlawful strike and engaged in sabotage of some of our health facilities. Nurses were implicated in the forceful discharge of patients in many health facilities.’’

The government also warned that any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed, adding that government ‘’will not tolerate the brazen shutdown of electricity, attack on public infrastructure and buildings, locking up hospitals and forcefully discharging patients.’’

The government likened “the actions of the NLC as equivalent to the actions of the bandits, kidnapping and menacing our citizens. Bandits illegally use arms, but the NLC is deploying mob action for exactly the same ends.’

‘’Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services.’’

He reiterated that the NLC national president, Ayuba Wabba and his senior confederates in the NLC have been “declared wanted, and will be vigorously prosecuted for violations of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, the Miscellaneous Offences and the Trade Dispute (Essential Services) Acts.”

The statement advised Wabba and labour leaders “to report to the Ministry of Justice and the Police Headquarters to make their statements.’’