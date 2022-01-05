President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted on a possibility of releasing the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention on the condition that the latter conduct himself well.

Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday night during an exclusive interview with Channels Television monitored by our correspondent in Abuja.

The President said the ongoing trial of Kanu by a Federal High Court in Abuja was an opportunity for him to defend himself from the allegations against him, adding that he would never interfere with the operations of the Judicial arm of government.

He, however, added that the option of political solution to the matter was possible if Kanu behaves himself well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT