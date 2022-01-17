The federal government has filed fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

In the fresh charges filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

Kanu has been in detention since his he was re-arrested and brought back from Kenya into the country.

Federal Govt Wants Nnamdi Kanu’s Motion Dismissed

Initially, he was facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge but will now face a fresh 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), M. B. Abubakar.

The charge was amended barely 24 hours before the scheduled commencement of hearing by Justice Binta Nyako.

