The Big Brother has announced that one of the housemates, Kayvee, will be leaving the BBNjaija House.

After seeking professional advice, it is the end of the road for Big Brother Naija contestant, Kayvee.

In an official announcement, Multichoice said: “Kayvee, one of the Housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds.

“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers, are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Kayvee was one of the crop of four that was introduced to the House two weeks after the rest of the Housemates had started the game penultimate Sunday.

The announcement of Kayvee’s departure was made to all the Housemates in a statement released by Big Brother and read aloud by the Head of House, Pere on Monday.

The remaining Housemates were asked to pack his bags and other personal belongings, and move them into the storeroom.

While there was evident surprise at the announcement, and some tears from some of the Housemates, like JMK, the end of the announcement was punctuated by cheers of, “we love you, Kayvee!!”