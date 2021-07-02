The Kenya Government has dismissed claims that it was involved in the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Nigeria.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Federal Government through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) told journalists of the interception of Kanu at an undisclosed location and subsequent extradition to Nigeria.

However, the British High Commission in Nigeria denied that the IPOB leader was arrested or extradited from the UK, where he is a citizen.

Also, it will be recalled that Kanu’s family and IPOB had accused the Kenyan government of having committed the most serious violation of international law.

But at a press briefing by the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, the High Commissioner, Ambassador (Dr.) Wilfred Machage, dismissed the reports as “fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people.”

The envoy challenged anyone with the facts relating to the alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts, when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

He noted thatl rather than accuse Kenya of having a hand in the reported arrest, the Nigerian media should ask the Nigerian Government to explain in which country they arrested the secessionist leader.

He said, “The Government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported.

“I wish to categorically state that we are not happy at this ridiculous attempt of dragging the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter of arrest and extradition of the self-claimed IPOB leader.”

The High Commissioner emphasized that Kenya has continued to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens.

Machage added that Kenya is “committed to sustain the historical friendship between our two governments and the peoples of our two countries. We wish to further cement our diplomatic relations with a view to ensure mutually beneficial relations our two countries.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Kanu was arrested last Sunday through what the Nigerian government described a collaborative operation of Nigerian and foreign security services.