BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

The management of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, has disclosed that the two students, who were kidnapped on its campus last Saturday have regained their freedom.

A statement by the director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations (IPPR), FUAM, Mrs Rosemary Waku, gave the names of the students as Israel Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.

According to the university’s spokesperson, “both of them came back to campus yesterday (Tuesday) 27/4/21 unhurt.”

Also, confirming the release of the students, the Benue State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said the two abducted students of FUAM kidnapped on Saturday have been released by their abductors.

When asked how many Students were abducted and how many are still in the custody of the abductors, the PPRO informed that contrary to earlier reports, only two students were abducted as the rest of the students who were with them fled the scene on sighting the kidnappers.

According to her, “the released students are currently undergoing medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.”

Although there were unconfirmed reports that the abductors demanded for N21million ransom for the release of the students but LEADERSHIP is unable to ascertain any money was paid for their release or not at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the two students were kidnapped in the school premises on Saturday April 24, 2021 at about 10:30pm while they were studying close to a lecture theatre.