Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Sani Idris, abducted last Sunday night has been released on Thursday night five days after he was kidnapped.

LEADERSHIP gathered from family sources that the Commissioner was released about 9.30pm and was immediately rushed to Suleja General Hospital for medical attention.

While information on his release was not clear at press time, LEADERSHIP gathered earlier in the afternoon that the abductors had reduced the initial ransom of N500 million requested to N180million.

It was learnt that the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, and the chairman of Tafa local government area, Hon. Namu Tafa, were in the forefront of ensuring the release of the Commissioner.