A lecturer in the University of Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe, of the Department of Medical Microbiology, and her husband kidnapped by gunmen in Jos on Monday have been rescued by the Police.

The public relations officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confrmed the rescue of the female Professor and her husband to our correspondent in Jos.

According to him, “Following a concerted effort of the Police Tactical Team, Plateau State Command, Hunters and Vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were rescued.

LEADERSHIP reports that the professor was abducted in the early hours of Monday alongside her husband from their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North local government Area of the state capital.