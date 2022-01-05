Members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the nomination of Otun Olubadan, Dr. Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Recall that the last Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, died on Sunday morning.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, made the announcement at a press briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.

According to Ajibola, the kingmakers resolved that Dr Balogun is next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan according to tradition.

He also debunked insinuations relating to the health and wellness of the Olubadan-elect.

Other High Chiefs in attendance were Balogun Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Olufemi Olaifa; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola.

The others were Ekaarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; Ashila Balogun Olubadan, Lateef Gbadamosi, Ekaarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola, and Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

However, one of Council members, the Osi Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rasheed Ladoja, was conspicuously absent at the briefing.

