Monday, October 18, 2021 has ushered in another era in the the history of Igala Kingdom as Prince Matthew Opaluwa Oguche emerged the new Attah Igala

Governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi State yesterday approved the selection of Ogwuche as the Attah- designate at the executive council meeting in Lokoja, the state capital

The predecessor of the new monarch, Attah Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni II, according to Igala tradition of reporting the passage of its traditional ruler, went hunting and never returned on 27th August, 2020.

Afterwards, the stool of Attah Igala, custodian of the Igala culture and people remained vacant with speculations and counter speculations on who will wear the revered crown.

The Attah-designate is the ninth of the 16 surviving children and fourth of the six male children of the late Chief Opaluwa Oguche.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) from the St. Boniface Primary School, Idah in 1975 and proceeded to St. Peter’s College, Idah where he obtained his West African Schools Certificate (WASC) in 1980.

Thereafter, he got his “A” level from the School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo in 1983 and Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in 1986.

In his quest for more knowledge, he returned to ABU for his postgraduate studies and got a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 1997.

Until his unanimous recommendation by the Igala Area Traditional Council, Opaluwa was a director in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with an over 30 years voyage in the employ of the electoral body.