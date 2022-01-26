A former Commissioner for Environment in Ekiti State, Hon. Olabisi Kolawole, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Kolawole, who was the anointed aspirant of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, polled 671 votes

in the governorship primary election of the party, held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, to pick the party’s ticket.

He defeated his closest rival, former Governor Segun Oni, who garnered 330 votes out of a total of 1,200 delegates that participated in the keenly contested primary election.

Announcing the results of the exercise, chairman of the Ekiti State PDP Gubernational Primary Election Committee and Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, said Kolawole polled 671 votea to trounce Oni and other aspirants.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wale Aribisala, scored 56 votes, while a former deputy governor of the State, Prof. Kolapo Eleka, got 93; Ayodele Kazeem scored 06, and Kayode Adaramodu scored 10 votes.

Also, Mrs Adekemi Adewumi scored no vote; Lateef Ajijola got 03 and Senator Biodun Olujimi got 02 votes.

While announcing the results, Governor Emmanuel said: “Bisi Kolawole, having scored the highest number of votes cast in this election, is hereby declared the winner in accordance with the guidelines of our party.”

The Akwa Ibom state governor congratulated all the aspirants, saying the process was an internal affairs of the party and about PDP.

In his response, Kolawole, who hails from Efon in Ekiti Central senatorial district, commended the leadership of the party for providing a level playing ground for all aspirants.

“Let me commend someone who is a good coach who discovered me. He must have seen something in me or read my antecedents. He is a wizard. I thank him for willingly giving me his endorsement making me the winner of this primary. The person is former governor Ayodele Fayose.

“Today, I want to say that we are all winners. Engineer Segun Oni is my brother and friend and I know that he will support this process. I want to commend other aspirants and appreciate them. Nobody can do it all alone.

“We are committed to delivering the people from sufferings being meted out to them in the last three years. You could all attest to the fact that the process of this election was free and fair. So, I willingly accept to be the flagbearer of our great party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti,” Kolawole stated.