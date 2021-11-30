The Lagos State government has released the White Paper on the EndSARS panel report submitted to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, two weeks ago.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a terse statement made the announcement, saying the development was “in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu during his State broadcast earlier today (Tuesday).

“Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Gbenga Omotoso will make the documents available to the public.”