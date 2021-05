ADVERTISEMENT

BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia State has been set on fire by unknown attackers.

Recall that barely two days ago, the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the town, which is the headquarters of Abia North senatorial district suffered similar fate.

Details Later…

