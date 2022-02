A grandson of the Premier of the defunct Northen Region, late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, is dead.

Until his death, Danbaba held the influential traditional title of the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

He died on Saturday at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.

LEADERSHIP gathered that his body has been taken to Sokoto for burial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later….

ADVERTISEMENT