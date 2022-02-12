Oyo State governor, Engr, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, promised to name the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday.

Governor Makinde stated this while speaking at the final burial rites for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, who died on January 2, 2022.

The event was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor added that the emergence of the new Olubadan was in line with the laid-down tradition of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that all issues regarding the Olubadan stool have been laid to rest.

He explained that the state has returned to the normal way of installing a new monarch in Ibadanland, adding that it is a system that everyone wants to imitate.

He said: “I want to greet all the traditional chiefs here seated. I also greet all the mogajis and those working together with me in this government.

“I must sincerely thank God for a day like this because what we really hoped for is exactly what is happening here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last respect we are paying for our late father today shows that Baba lived a good life.

“When the crisis of the Obaship in Ibadanland started, I was right here in the Liberty Stadium and said that if there is any division or faction in the land, I will pitch my tent with the King.

“Today, I am also happy that the crisis we have been witnessing on the issue of Olubadan stool has been settled. God has really taken control of everything.

“I have received a letter from the Olubadan- in-Council and by the grace of God, on Monday, I will make the official announcement of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on.

“This is another victory for Ibadan traditional institution. The process and the system were never broken. So there is nothing to fix. “So, I can say that we have now returned to our normal way of installing a new monarch in Ibadanland. “Now, it is a system that everyone wants to imitate, which shows how we set the pace in Oyo State.

“When the person who came to represent the Chief of Imam was praying, he appealed that we should take care of all Baba left before he joined his ancestors. And I want to believe that we all know that I, Seyi Makinde, am one of those Baba cherished. “Therefore, don’t leave me. Continue to pray for my administration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was witnessed by different traditional leaders, members of the Central Council of Ibadan, Indigenes, CCII, Islamic and Christian leaders, Clerics, pressure groups, political office holders, and a host of others.