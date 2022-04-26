Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a pulsating Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Although Man City looked poised to run away with it, Madrid kept it close and there will be plenty to play for in the second leg. Here are three thoughts on the game.

The semifinal between Man City and Real Madrid matched the record for the highest-scoring Champions League semifinal ever, with Pep Guardiola’s side earning a 4-3 advantage to take the Bernabeu next week.

City led 2-0 after just 11 minutes thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus before Karim Benzema pulled one back before halftime. Phil Foden made it 3-1 after 53 minutes only for Vinicius Junior to hit back again two minutes later.

Bernardo Silva scored a spectacular fourth for City, but Benzema netted another from the penalty spot to ensure the tie is still in the balance ahead of the second leg in Spain.