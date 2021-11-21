Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as Manchester United manager after an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United after nearly three years as manager; the Norwegian led United to third and second-place finishes in the Premier League during his two full seasons in charge but failed to win a trophy

Solskjaer signed a new three-year deal in July but leaves after overseeing five defeats in their last seven Premier League matches – a run which sees them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Old Trafford hierarchy had ignored increasingly vociferous calls to relieve Solskjaer of his duties in the wake of a humiliating 5-0 loss to rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in early November.

But his position was discussed by United officials on Saturday evening following the crushing defeat at Vicarage Road, before the announcement of his dismissal followed on Sunday morning.

Solskjaer was booed by a number of the United fans in the away end at full time, although midfielder Bruno Fernandes appeared to try to redirect their frustration towards the players.

Goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the defeat “embarrassing” but added: “It’s easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it’s the players.”

Asked what this result meant for his future, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “I am working for and with the club. Of course we have good communication and if the club are thinking of doing something that is a conversation between us.”