Billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and wife, Melinda have announced getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

They made the announcement on Monday though Bill’s Twitter account, saying, “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.”

They further wrote: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

The two met in the late 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm and they have three children together.

Before now, they jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.