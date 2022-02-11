Air Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have eliminated no fewer than 20 armed bandits at the general area of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Credible intelligence sources told PRNigeria that bandits, riding on about 50 motorcycles, were seen on Thursday evening, advancing towards the military institution.

Recall that gunmen, suspected to be armed bandits, invaded NDA in June, 2021.

During the previous attack, a Nigerian Army captain was abducted as the criminals shot two soldiers dead.

Following a tip-off on movement of the bandits through the military school’s general areas on Thursday, it was gathered that two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships were dispatched to engage the criminals, who had taken off from Damari village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the State.

The bandits, in their numbers, were sighted in makeshift tents and motorcycles amounting up to about 50.

“On sighting the aircraft, the bandits started fleeing into the fringes of the forest. This brought about an objective and very decisive rain of hell from above on the miscreants as surviving bandits seen to be scampering for safety from the superior air presence were effectively mopped up.

“Moreso as it is customary, feedback received on Friday after the operation from both the ground forces and local sources, revealed that the bandits were effectively disoriented and suffered a loss of about 20 bandits.

“Also, their plans of harassing and shaming the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Government of the day was effectively thwarted,” a source stated.