By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Malam Isah Limita Muhammad has said that the command had discovered a large farm of Marijuana in Gwarzo local government area with more than 350 plants .

The NDLEA Commander made this known to journalists on Monday in Kano saying that

‘’We just uncover a large farm of Marijuana in Gwarzo and the owner has been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

“Also, we have been informed of another farm in a different location we are about to conclude our findings and all of them would face the full wrsth of the law whenever we are through with the investigation”

When asked on the issue of compromise by some Staff of the agency, the NDLEA Commander said the agency has established an in-house mechanism tagged ‘’Internal Affairs’’ whereby a squad is established in each of the commands to monitor and report any Staff misdemeanour and if found wanting he or she will be dealt with accordingly.

Muhammad called on the general public to support the agency with information in order to aide the fight against the illicit drugs adding that they would be protected noting that the organization would frown at people who dishes out false information.