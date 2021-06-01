There was apprehension at the headquarters of the National Examinations Council (NECO) in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday over the news of the demise of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Council, Prof Godswill Obioma.

Obioma died late Monday night allegedly of heart attack.

A source in the Council told LEADERSHIP that “contrary to the news on social media that he was assassinated, the truth is that, he had heart attack on arrival from Abuja on Monday night and was rushed to Stabdard Hospital Minna where he was confirmed dead early morning Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, according to a text message sent out by the son of the deceased, Prince Godswill Obioma Jr on behalf of the family, to a senior NECO official, he said his father died on Monday after a “brief illness”.

The text message was sent to the director, Human Resource Management of the Council, Mustapha K. Abdul, in order to pass the message to the concerned authorities.

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father Prof. Godswill Obioma the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed,” Obioma Jr wrote.