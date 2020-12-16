* As Senate sits on Monday to okay document

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The National Assembly will no longer pass the proposed 2021 budget this week owing to a late financial request from the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported on Monday that the 2021 Appropriation Bill was billed for passage this week save for any unforeseen circumstance.

But Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday said the planned passage of the budget was no longer feasible in order for the Senate Appropriation Committee to accommodate the new request from the executive arm of government.

Consequently, he said the Senate will now sit on Monday, December 21, 2020 to consider the report of the Appropriation Committee on the 2021 budget ahead of the eventual passage of the fiscal document.

Details later…