BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has faulted the argument of those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate because of the alleged jumbo pay being enjoyed by the federal lawmakers.

He said the annual budget of the National Assembly is less than 1% of the total budget of Nigeria.

Rather, he challenged those who are not comfortable with the Senators in the Senate to exercise their rights and vote them out in 2023 at the polls.

Lawan spoke on Friday while declaring open, a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

He described the Senate as a stabiliser which ensured that all parts of the country are equally represented.

Details later…