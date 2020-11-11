BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has said that the Nigeria Army was being under-funded to fight terrorism in the country compared to other West African countries facing same challenge.

The Senate Committee on Army led by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) disclosed this on Wednesday at the 2020 budget appraisal and proposed 2021 budget defense by the Nigeria Army before the Committee.

Nigeria Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, represented the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, at the session.

