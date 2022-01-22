The Super Eagles of Nigeria have drawn the Black Stars of Ghana in the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to be played in March.

The draw which took place on Saturday in Douala, Cameroon, will see the Super Eagles travel to Accra for the first leg, while they host the Black Stars in Nigeria for the second leg.

Meanwhile, seven-time African champions, Egypt will play Senegal while AFCON 2021 hosts, Cameroon will take on Algeria.

DR Congo faces Morocco and Tunisia have been paired against Mali.

The winners of the play-offs will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar later in the year.

