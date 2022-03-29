Over ten persons have been reported dead after the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train on Monday night, LEADERSHIP investigations reveal.

Also, more than 30 persons have been abducted and their whereabout unknown as the Nigerians continue to count their loses after yesterday’s attack.

One of the passengers on the train, who identified herself as Mary, said more than ten dead bodies, including staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC , were all carried out in her presence after the attack.

LEADERSHIP investigations also showed that two staff of the NRC, a cleaner and a security guard were among the dead recorded already and some staff are still uncounted for.

Mary also said all the passengers on the VVIP coach were the first to be abducted the terrorists gained entrance into the train.

The VVIP coach has the capacity of 25 passengers.

She further said about five persons around her were abducted as the terrorists operated for over two hours without hindrance.

When asked about the police security personnel on the train, another passenger, who wouldn’t want to be mentioned, said they all ran for safety.

He however, said after the attack, a train from Idu station had come to return surviving and injured passengers to Abuja at about few minutes to 12am.

Meanwhile, the managing-director of the NRC, Engineer Fidet Okhiria said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicates that seven people died from the attack last night.

According to the NRC MD, “What we have been told for now is that seven people are dead. I am however at the airport in Lagos right now. I have to get there to monitor developments myself.”

Meanwhile, the NRC had earlier in the day announced suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services over the late night attack by terrorists.

In a message posted on its booking website and social media handles in the early hours of Tuesday, the NRC said it was suspending the service for the safety of travellers.

The corporation however, said it was working to restore the service, and would inform the public when the train will start running again.

It would be recalled that terrorists on Monday night bombed and successfully immobilised the Abuja-Kaduna train.