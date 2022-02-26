As the race towards the 2023 general election gathers momentum, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, is currently meeting the former President Olusegun Obasanjo at latter’s Abeokuta home in Ogun State capital.

Atiku, who arrived Obasanjo’s residence, located within the precinct of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), at exactly 10.10am on Saturday, headed straight into a private meeting with his former boss.

Though details of the visit was not made known immediately, a source privy to Atiku’s visit, however, told LEADERSHIP that it may not be unconnected with the presidential ambition of the Adamawa-born politician, who has decided to give the Nigeria’s presidency a trial once more on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Turakin Adamawa is, however, expected to speak with journalists after the meeting with Obasanjo.

Details Later…

