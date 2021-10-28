The Board of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) has announced that Mr U.K. Eke is poised to retire as group managing director of FBNHoldings, following the successful completion of his two-term tenure and his notice of retirement which he tendered August 10, 2021.

The organisation said in a statement that was issued by its company secretary, Seye Kosoko, on Thursday.

The FBNHoldings board has also announced that Eke will be succeeded by Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo. The statement described the latter as a focused and result-oriented top banker, who will assume office as group managing director, FBN Holdings Plc effective

January 1, 2022.

Okonkwo, the immediate past chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, brings to bear on the board of FBNHoldings more than 30 years of unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience.

Eke’s retirement takes effect at the end of the current financial year on December 31, 2021. His retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process re-engineering and capital market operations. He has spent almost 11 years in the FBNHoldings Group, serving meritoriously in the last six years as Group Managing Director.

He has been able to build sustainable synergies across the FBNHoldings Group, fostering collaborations to maximize business development opportunities with diverse stakeholders globally.

The statement said Eke’s tenure has witnessed an upsurge in value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders, with a diversified and healthier portfolio. Remarkably, as at January 01, 2016, FBNHoldings share

price was N5.13 and market capitalization of N175b trading at price to book of 0.29; whereas comparatively as at October 26, 2021, the price was N12.40, with market capitalization of nearly N445b and price to book of 0.58.

Okonkwo has a wealth of experience in transformational leadership, business strategy development and visioning, innovative corporate governance and risk management. He has led the transformation of banks, with the most recent being Fidelity Bank, where he led the management team in seven years to achieve remarkable results culminating in tripling profit and shareholder value.

Okonkwo previously served as the Executive Director for Southern Nigeria in Fidelity Bank. He has worked meritoriously on an international level in his capacity as the Managing Director of UBA Ghana; Director, UBA Liberia and a Director of the Ghana National Banking College.

He has served in various leadership positions across other financial institutions including Broad Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Citizens International Bank, Nigeria; FSB International Bank Plc, Nigeria; Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria; and Merchant Bank of Africa, Nigeria. Mr Okonkwo made remarkable feats as a Director in various organizations including UBA Ghana, UBA Liberia, Nigeria e-government Strategy (Negst), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc, Unified Payment System Ltd and as Chairman, Shareholders Audit Committee FMDQ, amongst others.

The statement added his appointment is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

The board of FBN Holdings Plc also approved the appointment of Mrs Tope Orhionsefe Omage as a Non- Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited by the Board of FirstBank, subject to the approval of the CBN.

The board announced the renewal of the appointments of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Mr. Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank respectively, for another term.

In same vein, the board announced the renewal of appointments of Mr. Kayode Akinkugbe and Mr. Taiwo Okeowo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited

respectively, for another term.

The Board also announced the appointment of Meristem Registrars Limited as the new Registrars to take over the Register of Members of FBN Holdings Plc in replacement of First Registrars and Investors Services Limited, with effect from December 1, 2021.