The immediate-past governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has declared interest to run for the office of the President in the 2023 general election.

Okorocha disclosed his intention in a letter he sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, which he read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

He also informed his colleagues of a proposed world press conference to be hosted by him on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to announce his intention to all Nigerians and beyond.

Recall that Okorocha made his first outing 20 years ago as a presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct ANPP with the the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and Chief Harry Akande.

Again in 2007, he ran under the platform of PDP coming second to President Yaradua where the likes of Prof Jerrry Gana, Gen. Aliyu Gusau (rtd) and Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) were contestants.

