Naomi Osaka claimed an impressive victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final and end the American’s latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Three-time Slam champion Osaka withstood early pressure from Williams to win 6-3 6-4.

Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.

The Japanese will face either America’s Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday’s final.

“I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it,” Osaka said.

“It’s just always an honour to play her and I just didn’t want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best.”