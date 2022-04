After months of speculations, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has officially declared to run for Edo North senatorial seat under the platform of APC come 2023.

The immediate-past governor of Edo State made the declaration during his 70th birthday party at his country home, Iyamoh, on Monday evening.

Details later…..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT