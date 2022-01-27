The immediate-past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State announced that Oyebanji polled 101,703 votes to defeat seven other aspirants.

A total number of 107,877 thousand voters were accredited for the exercise out of which 104,983 voted.

Though the seven other aspirants with their supporters had in the morning thronged the APC secretariat to protest irregularities in the conduct of the party primaries, but the primary election still went on at most of the designated wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aggrieved aspirants claimed the process was manipulated to favour Oyebanji who was seen as the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred aspirant

They warned that the controversial primary election will not be acceptable and may spell doom for the party.

Earlier in the day, Oyebanji described the process of the exercise as flawless, disagreeing with claims that he’s the closest and most favoured by the governor among all the aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT