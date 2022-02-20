Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held on Saturday.

He polled 222,169 votes to defeat his closest challenger and former secretary to the State Government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, who got 12,921, while a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, got 460 votes to come third.

Announcing the result of the primary election in the wee hours of Sunday, the chairman of the Osun State APC primary election committee and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said Oyetola won in all the 30 local government areas of the state.

He said a total of 408,697 voters registered for the primary election of the party, while 247,207 voters were accredited to vote. The total vote cast and valid votes were 235,550.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s Ifofin Ward 8, Ilesa East local government, Adeoti got 146 votes while Oyetola polled 309 votes.

Hon. Yusuf also lost in his Ward 5, Ilobu scoring only 10 votes while Oyetola polled 323 and Adeoti got 62 votes.

Also, in his Iragbaji Ward 1, Saint Peters Primary School, Iragbiji, Governor Oyetola got 1,612 votes, while Adeoti and Yusuf got no vote respectively.

However, the Aregbesola-led faction of the ruling APC, which goes by the name, The Osun Progressives (TOP) has rejected the results, citing alleged irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aregbesola’s media aide, Sola Fasure, who listed the irregularities concluded that the faction will seek legal redress.