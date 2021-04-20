BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway has been made unpassable for motorists and communters following reported heavy shooting by unknown gunmen along the major road.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Loverth Odah, said that the command has dispatched a team of policemen to the expressway to ensure the security of lives of passengers and others plying the road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that vehicles going to Enugu and those coming to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital are currently seeking for alternative routes to their destinations.

A passenger affected by the incident, who gave his name as Afam Cyprain Ani, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said that though military and police personel were patrolling the axis, but the military men directed that they (passengers) should not pass the road yet for their safety.

Ani further informed our correspondent that most of the commercial buses coming to Abakaliki were forced to park at the Ishielu Police Division while those going to Enugu had to stop their journey at Okpoto in Ebonyi State.

According to him, “We are currently at Okpoto in Ishielu, we can no longer continue our journey to Enugu because of the heavy shooting along the Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.

“The military men deployed to the scene are patrolling the road and they have not directed us to continue the journey. We are currently seeking for alternative route to Enugu. As we speak now, I am at Okpoto and they are asking us to stay at a place and not to move.”

The heavy shooting LEADERSHIP gathered happens on the heels of the renewed hostility between the people of Ezillo and Iyionu both in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The road has remained unpassable in the last four hours as at the time of filling in this report by 5.00pm on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Governor Dave Umahi has ordered for the arrest of the councillor that took the expatriate to the disputed land that led to the killing of two persons.