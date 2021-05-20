The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone into a closed door meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, following the defection of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting started shortly after the governor’s defection filtered in.

It was learnt that the party officials assembled at the office of the national chairman ahead of the emergency meeting.

However, the meeting was still ongoing as of the time of this report, attempts to get reaction from the national publicity secretary of party, Kola Ologbondiyan, proved abortive.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ayade had earlier on Thursday announced his defection from PDP to APC at the Cross River State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office in Calabar after a two-hour meeting with seven APC governors led by the party’s interim chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

While giving reasons on why he to moved to the ruling APC, the Cross River state governor eulogised the attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari and the realisation that Cross River, which has been emasculated economically following the ceding of its oil wells, needed to be in sync with the party at the center, as the main reasons for his defection.

