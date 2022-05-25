A former governor of Anambra State and frontline presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has resigned his membership of the party and as well withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

Obi, in a letter addressed to the PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, dated Tuesday, May 24, 2022, said recent developments in the PDP were behind his decisions.

He, however, told the PDP national chairman that he was committed to rescuing Nigeria even if the routes differs.

