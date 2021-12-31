The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi and some parts of Southern Kaduna code named Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) has confirmed that eight suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of Gindiri traditional ruler, HRH Charles Mato Dakat, in Plateau State.

According to a statement issued in Jos by OPSH Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, he said following this development, the paramount ruler early Friday morning was released by his abductors, adding that the suspects were being interrogated .

He noted that while the paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato Dakat was with his abductors, the commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and hot trail of the abductors.

He further disclosed that OPSH is still very much on ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnapping of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

