The Nigerian Police has arrested 14 suspects behind the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja.

One fake Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Lawrence Ajojo and 13 other suspects including some members of other law enforcement agencies involved in the illegal activity were arrested.

On Thursday at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mba, said the suspects involved in the criminal invation of Odili’s privacy came from different professional backgrounds such as journalism, banking, law enforcement and law.

In an interview with journalists, fake CSP Ajojo admitted that he is not an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspects conspired with seven others who are now at large to invade the Supreme Court Justice’s residence in Abuja following information that she was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

However, the Police commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Justice Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspests access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the illegal operation had succeeded.