The Nigeria Police has declared one suspect identified as a foreign mercenary, a British national called Andrew Wynne who is also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey wanted, for allegedly sponsoring terrorism in the country.

The police also said the investigation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has revealed the level of involvement of the foreigner as the NLC did not even know the real identity of the person occupying their building.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday, said Andrew built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

Similarly, the police declared Lucky Ehis Obiyan, who is alleged to be a local coordinator for Andrew, wanted, adding that global hunting for them has commenced in connection with the investigation.

According to him, “Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos. He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

“Documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

“He mobiliSed and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobiliSe the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that would instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government. These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

“Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.”

Meanwhile, the police has arraigned ten suspects allegedly involved in the plot with the above to court for the role they played in the alleged plot to topple the government.

The police said, “The ten other suspects already apprehended have been arraigned before a competent court of law today, Monday, September 2, 2024, for Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime.”

He gave the names of the arraigned persons as Angel Love Innocent, female; Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon, Michael Tobitoba Adaramoye AKA Leni, Suleiman Yakubu, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Abayomi Adeyemi, Abdulsalam Zubairu, Nuradeen Hamis, and Bashir Bello, all males.

On the NLC management invitation, ACP Adejobi said, “Contrary to disinformation, the invitation extended to certain individuals within the NLC leadership has nothing to do with rights advocacy and activities of the Union leadership, but is aimed at clearing the relationship between the individuals and Andrew Wynne who in addition to plotting unconstitutional regime change is also financing terrorism in Nigeria.

“Following the interaction between the police investigation team and the NLC President, there is now a clearer understanding of the focus of the ongoing police investigation and the depth of Andrew Wynne’s subversive network and activities.”