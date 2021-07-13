The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives and men of the Civilian-JTF, have rescued one of the 121 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State last week.

The command said two other kidnap victims were rescued.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement, the two other rescued victims were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia road.

The command said the three victims were rescued during a routine rescue patrol mission around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA.

“The Kaduna Police Command’s mission to rescue all kidnap victims through intelligence led Policing and rigorous patrol had yesterday yielded a positive result with the rescue of three victims to safety.

“On the 12th July, 2021 at about 1540hrs the Operatives of the Command alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush extremely exhausted and weak.

“The victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna were they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.

“During the course of investigation, the three (3) victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu that were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road and Abraham Aniya one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama that were kidnapped the previous week.

“Thus, the Command is currently relentless in ensuring that more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time,” the statement stated.