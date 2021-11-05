A joint team of security operatives have rescued all abducted lecturers and family members of the University of Abuja, who were kidnapped from the institution’s staff quarters in Giri area of Gwagwalada Area Council few days ago.

Police spokesperson of the FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development, said: “all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.”

Recall that bandits had invaded the staff quarters of the institution on Tuesday, stealing and abducting some lecturers and their family members.

Some of the abducted victims included Dr Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobit, who were taken away along side two professors who were identified as Prof. Bassey Ubom and Prof. Obanza Malam.

Ubom was said to have been taken away with his son and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution’s staff quarters is located at Giri, in Gwagwalada, about 30 kilometres away from the nation’s federal capital city.

The kidnappers later demanded for N300million ransom before they could release the victims but it was unclear if the ransom was paid or not as security operatives announced the rescue of the victims.