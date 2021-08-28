The ‘Joromi’ crooner and iconic highlife music percussionist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

The music legend, whose “Mammy Water” album was a hit for decades, died at the age of 80 on Saturday.

One of his children, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, broke the news of the demise of the Professor of Visual Arts at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on his Facebook page, on Saturday evening.

While Peter did not disclose the cause of the death of his late father, he nevertheless expressed anguish over the passing of the music star.

“Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now Prof sir Victor Uwaifo has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me nooow,” the younger Uwaifo wrote with 34 sad emoji, arranged in pair of 17 lines.

“One week now after collaborating with me,” the distraught Peter added.

The legendary musicologist served as Commissioner for Arts and Culture under the administration of Governor Lucky Igbinedion in Edo State.

A first-class graduate of Visual Arts from UNIBEN, his undergraduate project of a king on a horse, is a signature arts poster at the Ekenwan Campus of the university.

Sir Victor Uwaifo played the guitar with dexterity and had highly ambulant kinetic dancing steps.