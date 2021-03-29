ADVERTISEMENT

By Our Correspondent

The Presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, March 30, proceed to London, the United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

Prior to the trip, the President will meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey to London.

A terse statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, said President Buhari is due back in the country in the second week of April, 2021.