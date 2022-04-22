A group of protesters, on Friday, stormed the private office of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race.

The group made up of men, women and youngsters stormed the office with posters and leaflets demanding that the former President joins the race.

Some of the posters which bore Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan,you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”

The supporters argued that the former President has the template to restore Nigeria’s pride of place and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

A spokesman for the group, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.”