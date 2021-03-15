By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped some pupils from a UBE primary school at Rama in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.

The Kaduna state government, on Monday, said it is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.”