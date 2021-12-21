The House of Representatives has passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill in the value of N17, 126, 874, 917, 693, into law.

The figure is about N700bn higher than the initial N16,391,023,917,692 estimates submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly in October.

The House also passed a resolution to extend the implementation of the 2021 budget for another 90 days. The resolution allows for the concurrent implementation of the 2021 and 2022 budgets within the period.

