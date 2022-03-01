193 members of the House of Representatives have voted to knock out the quest to give constitutional life pension to the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives and their respective deputies.

LEADERSHIP reports that while 162 voted in support of the proposal, three persons abstained from voting.

In a related development, the House of Representatives has voted against the provision of special seats for women and moving Value Added Tax (VAT) to exclusive legislative list.

The House rejected the two provisions during voting on the 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

209 members of the House voted against moving VAT to Exclusive List while 208 members voted against the provision of special seats for women.

The proposed Bill on VAT reads: “A Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List; and for Related Matters”.

ADVERTISEMENT